Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 390,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,970. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

See Also

