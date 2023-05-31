Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Invests $8.23 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 1,894,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

