Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.