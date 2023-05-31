Associated British Foods plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 5,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.30) to GBX 1,900 ($23.48) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,875.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.