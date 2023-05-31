Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 7,013 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $39.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AC. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $818.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 85.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.