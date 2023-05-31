Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.01.

Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.7 %

ATLKY opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

