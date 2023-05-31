Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 108,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,825 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 157,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,380. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

