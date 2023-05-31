Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. 373,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,010. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.