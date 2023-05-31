Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,917 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 989,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

