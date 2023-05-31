Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,363 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,313,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,235,031. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

