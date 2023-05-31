Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.60. 507,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,966. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.42. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

