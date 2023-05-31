Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 309,513 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares during the period.

PTLC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,633 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

