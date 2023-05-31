Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.53. 43,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,357. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.81.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

