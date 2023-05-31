Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,962 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. 175,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

