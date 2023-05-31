Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,631 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.47. 30,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,852. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

