Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,646 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 776,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,393. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

