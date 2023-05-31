Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 93,357 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,357 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 61,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,274. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

