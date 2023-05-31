Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Acquires $21,978.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges acquired 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $28,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AUBN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

