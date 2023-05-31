Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) CEO Acquires $21,978.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) CEO David A. Hedges acquired 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $28,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AUBN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a market cap of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.