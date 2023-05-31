Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,229. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Businesses such as developer services, financial risk management, market intelligence, and location-based intelligence services. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

