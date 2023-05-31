Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.91.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.67. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

