Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $134.28 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $14.08 or 0.00052057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $134.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,725,387 coins and its circulating supply is 344,005,937 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

