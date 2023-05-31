Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 30,524,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,694,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

