Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 10,466 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.33% of Rayonier worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Rayonier by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,803,000 after acquiring an additional 287,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 202,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.