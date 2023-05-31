Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,380. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

