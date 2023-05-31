Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $19.14 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 329,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in BlackRock by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $15.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.35. 382,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

