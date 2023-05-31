Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $43.79 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $43,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

