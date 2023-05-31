Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,238 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vontier were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Vontier Trading Down 1.2 %

VNT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 470,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,065. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

