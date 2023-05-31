Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $15.28 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.13% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. 426,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,102. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.