Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,502. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.