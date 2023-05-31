Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 3,987 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 2.97% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 104,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,477. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

