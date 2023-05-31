Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 826 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,511. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.