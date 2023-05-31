Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

