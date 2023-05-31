Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $35.60 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $825.33 million and approximately $35.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00025483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,700.98 or 1.00034035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.1329529 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $52,295,122.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

