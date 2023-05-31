Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,652,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 279,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $1,239,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock remained flat at $12.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.