Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

