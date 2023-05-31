Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCPT stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 79.90 ($0.99). 1,974,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,665. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.65. The company has a market cap of £560.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

