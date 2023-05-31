Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1124266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
