Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,789,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,532,297. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

