Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,031.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $114,528. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

