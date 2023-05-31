Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Cut by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,117 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 1,305,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,841,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after buying an additional 119,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Barclays stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,785. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

