Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.6 %

BRFH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 9,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.30.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. Research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.