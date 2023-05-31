Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $240.31. 412,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

