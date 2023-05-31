Barings LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.70. 1,781,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,330. The firm has a market cap of $284.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

