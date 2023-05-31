Barings LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 531,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 196,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.