Barings LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barings LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,692 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,184. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.