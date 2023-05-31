Barings LLC Sells 80 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.16. 1,102,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,618. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.