BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BayCom by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BayCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BayCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

