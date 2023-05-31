Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.16

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2936592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

