Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,810. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.85.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.