Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,929 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. 1,394,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,097. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

